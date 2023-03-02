Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 383.76%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 576,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,607. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $246.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 31.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.