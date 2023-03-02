Walken 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.33 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Walken has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $2.33 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00423377 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.75 or 0.28619955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.