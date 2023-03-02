Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.38 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,935,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,960,006 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

