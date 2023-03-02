Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.78 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $58.78 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025631 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,216,953 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

