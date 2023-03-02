Warren E. Barnes Sells 862 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.40. 70,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

