Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $56,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $133.29. 280,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,256. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

