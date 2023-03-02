Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WVE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

