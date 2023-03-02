Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
WVE opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on WVE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.