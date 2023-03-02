Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

