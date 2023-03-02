Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

INTU opened at $401.27 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

