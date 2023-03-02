Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,804 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.