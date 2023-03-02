Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,099,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $46,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 72,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NYSE:FIS opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

