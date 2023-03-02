Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,566 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,273,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,575,000 after buying an additional 578,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,983,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,095,000 after buying an additional 173,268 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

