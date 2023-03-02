Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,068,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.22 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

