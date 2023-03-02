Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after buying an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

VMC stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.