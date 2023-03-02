Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.00 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.