Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.00 EPS.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Wendy’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
Further Reading
