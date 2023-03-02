WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CFO David S. Schulz Sells 1,867 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $311,919.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WCC traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,856. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

