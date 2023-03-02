WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,435.24

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,435.24 ($17.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,602.50 ($19.34). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($19.07), with a volume of 297,986 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,000 ($24.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 1,975 ($23.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.29) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,873 ($22.60).

WH Smith Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,594.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

WH Smith Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. WH Smith’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Stories

