William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EB opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

