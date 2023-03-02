William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
EB opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
