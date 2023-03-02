Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $153,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 184,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.50. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

