WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Erika T. Davis Acquires 2,950 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,802,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after buying an additional 121,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 525,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

