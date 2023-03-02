Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,562 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Wintrust Financial worth $80,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

WTFC traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $90.88. 100,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

