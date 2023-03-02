WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 4,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

