WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.19

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.19 and last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 31850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,378,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.