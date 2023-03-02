WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.41 and last traded at $60.58. 292,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 47,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $325,000.

