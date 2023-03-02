Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

