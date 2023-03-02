WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $88.01

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $294.39 million and approximately $88.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.01297797 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005657 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013651 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033178 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.01682405 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
