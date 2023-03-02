WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $88.01

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $294.39 million and approximately $88.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.01297797 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033178 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.01682405 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02967289 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

