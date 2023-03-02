WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $295.95 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.95 million and $9.51 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.01289596 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013431 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031176 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.64 or 0.01672949 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939964 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $88.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

