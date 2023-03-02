WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.73 million and $94.50 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.01290489 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00013556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032596 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.23 or 0.01676265 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939964 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $88.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.