Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ XENE traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. 659,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.