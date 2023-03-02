Xensor Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded up 0% against the dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $240,460.52 and $11,188.96 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

