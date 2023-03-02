XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered XP Power to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 2,345 ($28.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,362.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,060.62. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a one year high of GBX 4,155 ($50.14). The company has a market cap of £462.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

