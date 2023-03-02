XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

XP Power (LON:XPPGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered XP Power to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 20th.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 2,345 ($28.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,362.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,060.62. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a one year high of GBX 4,155 ($50.14). The company has a market cap of £462.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

About XP Power

(Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.