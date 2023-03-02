Zacks Research Comments on American International Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

American International Group Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 530,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 285,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.