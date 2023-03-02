Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $709.57 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Zcash has a total market cap of $709.57 million and $65.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $43.46 or 0.00185822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00072485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050905 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

