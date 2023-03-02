Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Holdings Lifted by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 3.26% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $40,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

