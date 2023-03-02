Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $396.00 million-$398.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.32 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.13. 5,439,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $256.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.