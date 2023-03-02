Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$384.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.01 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 2,072,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $172,998.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zuora by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

