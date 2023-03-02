Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 467,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zuora by 17.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

