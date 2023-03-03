10,000 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 472,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

TOST traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,803,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.80. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

