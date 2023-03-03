13,375 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

