150,962 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 19.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -56.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

