168,565 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Acquired by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 168,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Altitude Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,064,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 430,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 447,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 120,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALTU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Altitude Acquisition Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.