172,788 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 333,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

