1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 9,681.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Articles

