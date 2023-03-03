2,098 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $277.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

