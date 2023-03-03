2,784 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $233.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

