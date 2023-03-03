2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,098.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $39,192.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,136.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,699 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 68.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 1,647,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $420.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.79.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

