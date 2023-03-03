30,308 Shares in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,308 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Azure Power Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 68.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 48.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 77,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 560.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $273,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AZRE stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

