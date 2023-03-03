32,623 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,494. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.66%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

