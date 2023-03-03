39,472 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $15.01 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

