42,066 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

